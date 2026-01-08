Browns Interview DC Jim Schwartz For HC Vacancy

The Cleveland Browns announced they are completing a HC interview with DC Jim Schwartz on Thursday.

The following is a list of candidates for the Browns’ HC opening, from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Completed)

(Completed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Completed)

(Completed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.