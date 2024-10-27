Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Hospitalized With Neck Injury

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was quickly carted off the field in the third quarter against the Ravens after suffering an apparent neck injury.

An update on the broadcast said that Owusu-Koramoah was taken to the hospital with movement in all of his extremities.

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns out of Notre Dame back in 2021.

He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus when he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

We will have more news on Owusu-Koramoah as it becomes available.