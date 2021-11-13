Browns Make Seven Moves Including Cutting DT Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns announced several roster moves on Saturday, including activating LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB M.J. Stewart from injured reserve. The team is also cutting veteran DT Andrew Billings from their active roster.

Other moves made by the Browns include the team elevating RB Brian Hill from the practice squad, as well as three COVID-related elevations of CB Herb Miller, FB Johnny Stanton, and WR Jojo Natson.

Owusu-Koramoah, 22, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Butkus Award.

The Browns drafted Owusu-Koromoah with pick No. 52 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Owusu-Koramoah signed a four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million and a $2,069,975 signing bonus.

In 2021, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in six games and recorded 28 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.

Billings, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season.

In 2021, Billings has appeared in one game for the Browns, recording one tackle.