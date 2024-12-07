Browns Make Six Roster Moves

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have made six roster moves ahead of Sunday, including signing wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods to their active roster.

The team also placed DT Maurice Hurst and OT Jedrick Wills on injured reserve and elevated DT T.Y. McGill and WR James Proche for Week 14.

Wills, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season before restructuring his contract for the first time last August. They did so again in March in order to create $10.44 million in cap space.

In 2024, Wills appeared in five games for the Browns and made four starts.