Browns Make Three Practice Squad Moves Including Officially Signing WR Kadarius Toney

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced three practice squad moves on Tuesday, including officially signing WR Kadarius Toney

The Browns also cut CB Justin Hardee and WR Tulu Griffin.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Mike Woods II
  2. DT Jowon Briggs
  3. CB Tony Brown II
  4. S Christopher Edmonds
  5. T Germain Ifedi
  6. T Sam Kamara
  7. T Roy Mbaeteka (International)
  8. WR James Proche II
  9. LB Winston Reid
  10. T Lorenzo Thompson
  11. TE Cameron Latu
  12. TE Blake Whiteheart
  13. RB Gary Brightwell
  14. CB Mike Ford
  15. WR David Bell
  16. WR Kadarius Toney

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Toney appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown. He added 11 carries for 31 yards. 

