Browns Make Three Practice Squad Moves Including Officially Signing WR Kadarius Toney

The Cleveland Browns announced three practice squad moves on Tuesday, including officially signing WR Kadarius Toney.

We’ve signed WR Kadarius Toney to the practice squad and made other roster moves » https://t.co/IaZyW2okbo pic.twitter.com/DmVlVe0T2j — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2024

The Browns also cut CB Justin Hardee and WR Tulu Griffin.

Cleveland's practice squad now includes:

WR Mike Woods II DT Jowon Briggs CB Tony Brown II S Christopher Edmonds T Germain Ifedi T Sam Kamara T Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR James Proche II LB Winston Reid T Lorenzo Thompson TE Cameron Latu TE Blake Whiteheart RB Gary Brightwell CB Mike Ford WR David Bell WR Kadarius Toney

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Toney appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown. He added 11 carries for 31 yards.