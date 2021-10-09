Browns Make Three Roster Moves

According to Jake Trotter, the Browns have activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Chargers. They have also re-signed DE Joe Jackson to their practice squad and are elevating him, along with S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster.

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.

Walker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March.

In 2021, Walker has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.

Jackson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and later claimed by the Browns.

Jackson was currently in the third year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract before being waived by the Browns.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in four games and recorded two tackles and one sack.