Browns Make Two Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 1

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed DT Zion Logue to the practice squad and released undrafted rookie DT Tyreak Sapp in a corresponding move.

We’ve signed DT Zion Logue to the practice squad and released DT Tyreak Sapp 📰 » https://t.co/Ss69qfIW95 pic.twitter.com/ttDSAG7pCp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 7, 2026

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

CB Myles Bryant DE Logan Fano T KT Leveston P Wes Pahl CB D’Angelo Ross DE Khordae Sydnor S Zion Washington LB Nathaniel Watson WR Kole Wilson RB Jaleel McLaughlin DT Sam Kamara TE Messiah Swinson DT Chris Williams WR Bryce Oliver DB Michael Coats DT Zion Logue

Logue, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2024 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract through 2027.

Logue was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to Atlanta’s practice squad. Buffalo signed Logue off the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster in October.

The Bills brought Logue back on a futures contract each of the past two seasons. He spent most of 2025 on the practice squad but was let go coming out of the preseason in 2026.

In 2025, Logue appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded two total tackles, half a sack and a pass deflection.