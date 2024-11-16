Browns Making Four Roster Moves, Placing DT Michael Hall Jr. On IR

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are signing DT Sam Kamara and DE Elerson Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, Cleveland is placing DT Michael Hall Jr. on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Browns are also elevating WR Kadarius Toney from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hall Jr. has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.