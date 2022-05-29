Browns Not Planning To Cut QB Baker Mayfield

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns have no plans to cut QB Baker Mayfield, even if he remains on the roster during training camp.

Cabot also reports that the Seahawks would be interested in signing Mayfield if he is still cut and that the Panthers are yet to completely rule him out of their plans.

Mayfield did not show up to voluntary OTAs and is still hoping to facilitate a trade out of Cleveland, yet no teams appear to be interested in working out a deal at this time.

If he decides to skip the mandatory minicamp, he could forfeit around $95,000 for the three-day period.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.