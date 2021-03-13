Browns Not Tendering RFA LB Tae Davis

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cleveland Browns will not tender LB Tae Davis, meaning he will now become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Davis, 24, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He has primarily played on their special teams unit.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.