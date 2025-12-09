Browns Placed RB Jerome Ford On IR Among Six Transactions

The Cleveland Browns announced that RB Jerome Ford has been placed on injured reserve with his shoulder injury.

We’ve placed C Ethan Pocic and RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve, and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/iXsq5JbsqP pic.twitter.com/2WhgGnTyHG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2025

Because there are just four games left in the season, this will end the year for Ford, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Cleveland also placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve with his torn Achilles and signed C Darrian Dalcourt and DT Keith Cooper to the practice squad.

The Browns cut LB Mark Robinson and DE Ochaun Mathis in corresponding moves to make room.

Ford, 26, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148, when he agreed to a pay cut.

In 2025, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 24 rushing attempts for 73 yards (3.0 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 26 receptions on 32 targets for 103 yards.