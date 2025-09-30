Browns Placed WR Cedric Tillman On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed WR Cedric Tillman on injured reserve. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and will miss at least the next four games.

The Browns also waived CB Cameron Mitchell and promoted WRs Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley to the active roster while signing CB Ameer Speed to the practice squad.

Tillman, 25, was a third-round pick to the Browns out of Tennessee in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal through 2026 that included a $1,080,336 signing bonus.

In 2024, Tillman has appeared in four games for the Browns and caught 11 of 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Corley, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years of his college career.

The Jets used the No. 65 overall pick in the third round on Corley, and he signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and carried a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in the second year of that contract. The Browns later signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Corley appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught three passes for sixteen yards. He also carried the ball twice for 26 yards.