Browns Placing LB Anthony Walker On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are placing LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve with a hamstring strain on Friday, according to Adam Schefter.

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.

Walker is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns this past March.

In 2021, Walker has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.