Browns Promote OT Germain Ifedi, Make Five Other Moves

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns made six roster moves on Wednesday including signing OT Germain Ifedi from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cleveland also placed G Wyatt Teller on injured reserve, signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez, OT Ricky Lee III, and DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad, and released LB Luiji Vilain in a corresponding move.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

Ifedi, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract but was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.

The Browns signed him to a deal in April and was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off Cleveland’s active roster so far this season.

In 2024, Ifedi has appeared in two games for the Browns.