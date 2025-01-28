Browns Promoting Offensive Assistant Bill Musgrave To QB Coach

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Browns are promoting senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave to QB coach.

The position opened up when new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel hired former QB coach Ashton Grant for the same role.

Musgrave, 57, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 1991. He played seven years in the NFL before becoming the Raiders’ QBs coach for the 1997 season.

From there, Musgrave worked for a number of teams including the Panthers, Jaguars, Redskins, Falcons, Vikings, and Raiders. The Broncos hired Musgrave as their QBs coach in 2017 and he was later elevated to offensive coordinator after they fired Mike McCoy.

After taking two years off from coaching, Musgrave became the offensive coordinator for the University of California in 2020 and joined the Browns as a senior offensive assistant before the 2023 season.

In 2018, the Broncos’ offense ranked No. 19 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 19 in passing yards.