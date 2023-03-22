Browns Re-Sign LB Anthony Walker To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns have agreed to terms with LB Anthony Walker to bring him back to Cleveland on a one-year contract.

Walker had been exploring his options and took a visit with the Washington Commanders earlier this week. But no deal materialized and he ends up back with the Browns for the third straight season.

He opened last season as a starter for Cleveland before a season-ending quad injury.

Walker, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million.

In 2022, Walker appeared in three games for the Browns and has 13 total tackles including four tackles for loss and two passes defended.