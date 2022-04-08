Browns Re-Sign S Ronnie Harrison

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are re-signing S Ronnie Harrison to a one-year contract on Friday.

Harrison, 24, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season.

In 2021, Harrison appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 58 tackles, one sack, an interception and three pass deflections.