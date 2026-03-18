The Cleveland Browns re-signed DE Julian Okwara to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Okwara, 28, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose.

The Eagles signed him to a futures deal in 2024 but he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts. He spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals.

From there, Okwara signed a one-year deal with the Browns last off-season. He was released prior to the start of the season.

In 2024, Okwara appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.