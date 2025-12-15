Browns Re-Signed WR Jamari Thrash

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed WR Jamari Thrash to the roster.

We’ve signed WR Jamari Thrash and waived G Garrett Dellinger 📰 » https://t.co/fUyML6ny9G pic.twitter.com/Po00745EWn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2025

He was cut this weekend to make room for OL Garrett Dellinger, who was cut in a corresponding move today.

Thrash, 24, started his college career at Georgia State before transferring to Louisville. He was first-team All-Sunbelt and second-team All-ACC over his final two seasons.

The Browns selected Thrash with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,345,408 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $325,408 when he was waived by the Browns.

In 2025, Thrash has appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 10 of 15 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.