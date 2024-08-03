Browns Release C Brian Allen From IR With Settlement

The Cleveland Browns officially released C Brian Allen from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Allen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Rams in 2022.

The Rams released Allen this past February and he later signed on with the Browns. He was placed on injured reserve last week.

In 2023, Allen appeared in five games for the Rams.