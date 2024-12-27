Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson’s Contract, Likely Back In 2025

Ian Rapoport reports the Browns and QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a contract restructure.

Rapoport notes the reworked deal signals that Watson is expected to continue in Cleveland next season.

According to Tom Pelissero, the restructured deal does not impact his $73 million cap number in 2025 and will spread the cap hit at the end of his contract in 2026.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Cleveland was expected to bring back Watson next season, but it is uncertain what Watson’s role will be upon his return from his torn Achilles.

Watson, 29, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.