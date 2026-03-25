Browns Restructure Myles Garrett’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns and DE Myles Garrett have agreed to a restructured contract that provides financial flexibility to the team and benefits Garrett with modified payment options, according to Field Yates.

“Garrett’s contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year. (March 25th is the 15th day of the 2026 league year.) In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year. The payment of the option bonuses was also modified in a way that has benefit to Garrett,” Yates wrote.

Garrett also had $8 million of his base salary in 2029 and 2030 moved into roster bonuses early in each league year.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension in March that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defended.