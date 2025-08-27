Browns Sign Nine Players To Initial 2025 Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns officially signed nine players to their practice squad on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Ralph Holley
- CB LaMareon James
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- RB Trayveon Williams
Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.
The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year. The Browns signed him to a deal in August but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.
