Browns Sign Nine Players To Initial 2025 Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns officially signed nine players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Ralph Holley CB LaMareon James DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara RB Trayveon Williams

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year. The Browns signed him to a deal in August but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.