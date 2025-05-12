Browns Sign UDFA WR Luke Floriea

The Cleveland Browns have signed UDFA WR Luke Floriea to a contract, his alma mater Kent State announced.

Floriea was a three-star recruit and the No. 244-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Mentor, Ohio. He committed to Boston College before changing his commitment to Kent State.

In his collegiate career, Floriea appeared in 47 games over five seasons with the Golden Flashes. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing four times for 23 yards and one touchdown.