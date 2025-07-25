Browns Sign UDFA WR Winston Wright

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed undrafted WR Winston Wright to a contract on Friday.

Wright transferred to East Carolina after two years at Florida State and the previous two years at West Virginia. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 with West Virginia and an honorable mention for All-AAC in 2024 with East Carolina.

During his five-year college career, Wright appeared in 49 games and recorded 187 receptions for 1,930 yards (10.3 YPC) and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 18 rushing attempts for 99 yards (5.5 YPC). He also recorded 75 kickoff returns for 1,900 yards (25.3 YPR) and three touchdowns.