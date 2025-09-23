Browns Sign WR Luke Floriea

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed WR Luke Floriea to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Browns have released DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad.

Floriea was a three-star recruit and the No. 244-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Mentor, Ohio. He committed to Kent State.

The Browns signed Floriea as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In his collegiate career, Floriea appeared in 47 games over five seasons with the Golden Flashes. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing four times for 23 yards and one touchdown.