Browns Signing DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo To Three-Year, $19M Deal

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns are signing DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year deal worth $19 million.

Cabot adds that the deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $22 million with incentives.

Okoronkwo, 27, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018.

He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Okoronkwo appeared in 17 games for the Texans and recorded 32 total tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.