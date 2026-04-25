Browns Signing DL Logan Fano

Matt Zenitz reports that the Browns are signing undrafted Utah DL Logan Fano to a contract after he went undrafted.

Fano, 23, is from Spanish Fork, Utah, and attended Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. He is the older brother of Browns first-round pick OT Spencer Fano.

Logan Fano was a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 and had four uncles play in the NFL: Gabe Reid, Spencer Reid, Anton Palepoi, and Tenny Palepoi. His cousin is current Broncos LB Karene Reid.

After committing to BYU, Fano moved on to Utah and played for three seasons. He played in 28 games and recorded 93 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.