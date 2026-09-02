Browns Signing WR Bryce Oliver To Practice Squad

According to Justin Melo, the Browns are signing WR Bryce Oliver to their practice squad.

He was a little bit of a surprise cut by the Titans this weekend and is a quality special teamer.

Oliver, 26, started his career at Kentucky before transferring to Youngstown State. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Titans re-signed him to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster late in the season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2026 but was waived during final roster cuts.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Titans and caught one pass for eight yards.