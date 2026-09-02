Texans Signed DT Junior Tafuna To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DT Junior Tafuna to the practice squad.

We have signed Junior Tafuna to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/47f2UCuL38 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 2, 2026

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DT Dominic Bailey WR Lewis Bond DB Bryce Hall LB Jamal Hill DB Alijah Huzzie RB Jawhar Jordan WR Josh Kelly T James Neal III S George Odum WR Daniel Sobkowicz RB Noah Whittington WR Mitchell Tinsley DE Chris Braswell TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden C Ka’ena De Cambra DT Junior Tafuna

Tafuna, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2025 draft. He was waived after camp last year and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal this offseason.

From there, Houston waived Tafuna in camp and he was claimed by the Jets, who ended up cutting him coming out of camp.

Tafuna has yet to appear in an NFL game.