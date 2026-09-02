Texans Signed DT Junior Tafuna To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DT Junior Tafuna to the practice squad.
We have signed Junior Tafuna to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/47f2UCuL38
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 2, 2026
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Dominic Bailey
- WR Lewis Bond
- DB Bryce Hall
- LB Jamal Hill
- DB Alijah Huzzie
- RB Jawhar Jordan
- WR Josh Kelly
- T James Neal III
- S George Odum
- WR Daniel Sobkowicz
- RB Noah Whittington
- WR Mitchell Tinsley
- DE Chris Braswell
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- C Ka’ena De Cambra
- DT Junior Tafuna
Tafuna, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2025 draft. He was waived after camp last year and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal this offseason.
From there, Houston waived Tafuna in camp and he was claimed by the Jets, who ended up cutting him coming out of camp.
Tafuna has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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