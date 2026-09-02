Buccaneers Announce Seven Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced seven moves on Wednesday morning, including claiming CB Kevin Knowles from the Chiefs.

Buccaneers Roster Moves:

– Awarded CB Kevin Knowles off waivers

– Signed TE CJ Dippre, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Silas Walters to practice squad – Waived LB Caden Fordham

– Released TE Devin Culp, S Rashad Wisdom#WeAreTheKrewe Press Release: https://t.co/uvG7wIsd8t — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 2, 2026

Tampa Bay waived LB Caden Fordham to make room. They also signed TE CJ Dippre, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and S Silas Walters to the practice squad and released TE Devin Culp and S Rashad Wisdom to make space.

Knowles, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2025 draft. He was among their final roster cuts and started on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in October.

In 2025, Knowles appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 15 total tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.