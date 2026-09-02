Titans Made Seven PS Moves, Including Signing WR Xavier Restrepo

The Titans announced seven practice squad moves on Wednesday, including officially adding WR Xavier Restrepo to the unit.

They also signed S Jerrick Reed II, CB Erick Hallett II and LB Mohamoud Diabate to the practice squad.

In corresponding moves, WR Hank Beatty, DB Derrick Canteen and LB Mani Powell have been waived from the group.

Restrepo initially made Tennessee’s final roster coming out of the preseason, but was waived on Monday.

Restrepo, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,985,000 contract through 2027 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

However, he was waived in August of last year and re-signed to the practice squad before eventually earning a promotion to the active roster. Tennessee cut him loose, once again, this week.

During his college career, Restrepo appeared in 53 games and recorded 200 receptions for 2,844 yards (14.22 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

In 2025, Restrepo appeared in two games for the Titans and caught three passes on seven targets for 41 yards.