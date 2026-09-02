Falcons Made Five Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing DE Zach Harrison

The Falcons announced they have made five practice squad moves on Wednesday, signing DE Zach Harrison, DE Khalid Kareem, and S Jammie Robinson to the unit.

In corresponding moves, Atlanta released DE Cameron Sample and DB Cobee Bryant from the squad.

Harrison, 24, was named First-team All-Big Ten for Ohio State in 2022.

The Falcons drafted him in the third round with the No. 75 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,568,449 rookie contract that includes a $1,049,781 signing bonus.

During his four years with the Buckeyes, Harrison appeared in 40 games and recorded 97 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He missed the second half of the 2025 season due to injury.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in seven games and recorded 22 tackles, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles in seven starts.