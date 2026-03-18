Browns Signing WR Tylan Wallace

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a contract with WR Tylan Wallace, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Wallace provides wide receiver depth while being a standout on special teams.

Wallace, 26, was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract and was testing free agency for the first time in his career when he re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal last off-season.

In 2025, Wallace appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded four catches on eight targets for 45 yards and one touchdown.