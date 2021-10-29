Browns Starting QB Baker Mayfield In Week 8

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield received medical clearance Thursday night to play and is expected to start in Week 8.

Mayfield is dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, but Rapoport says that he has full range of motion in his shoulder and his strength back. Beyond that, Mayfield’s shoulder fracture is healing.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has already confirmed that Mayfield will start on Sunday.

Cleveland turned to Case Keenum last week with Mayfield out and they managed to get a win.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

Entering today’s game, Mayfield had appeared in five games and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,240 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.