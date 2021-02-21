Browns Still In Mix To Sign J.J. Watt

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are still in the mix to sign former Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Cabot says Cleveland is attractive to Watt as a potential contender and he likes the supporting cast that includes DE Myles Garrett and QB Baker Mayfield.

The Browns also have the most financial flexibility of any team that’s reportedly on Watt’s shortlist. While money is not the most important thing to Watt at this stage of his career, Cabot notes it’s something that could negatively impact other teams like the Packers who don’t have much cap space.

Green Bay is one of a few teams, along with the Bills, who have been linked to having an interest in Watt and vice versa. Cabot points out the Titans and Cardinals publicly expressed interest in Watt in recent days.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.