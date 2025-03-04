Browns Tender Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have tendered two exclusive rights free agents, TE Blake Whiteheart and LB Winston Reid.

Whiteheart, 24, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2023. He was waived after camp and spent the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

After training camp, the Cardinals released him again, and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad shortly after. Cleveland signed him to the active roster and released him in October before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Whiteheart appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.