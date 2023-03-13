Browns To Sign DT Dalvin Tomlinson To Four-Year, $57M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are expected to sign DT Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million contract that includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

Tomlinson was one of the top defensive free agents in this year’s class and also one of the best interior linemen available.

Tomlinson should be a great addition to the Browns’ defensive line for the coming years.

Tomlinson, 29, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees.

In 2022, Dalvin Tomlinson appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.