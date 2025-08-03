Browns Waiving FB Troy Hairston, Among Other Moves

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are waiving former Texans FB Troy Hairston, which Wilson notes is due to there being injury issues at other positions.

Chris Easterling later added that the team is claiming OT Kilian Zierer off waivers from the Falcons and waiving WR Winston Wright.

Hairston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Texans.

Hariston was let go after camp in 2024, but spent the season on the practice squad, where he was elevated twice.

He then joined the Browns but has never appeared in a game for the team.

In 2024, Hairston appeared in two games for the Texans.