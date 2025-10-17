Browns Worked Out Six Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted six players for tryouts on Friday, including G Layden Robinson.

The full list includes:

OL Jack Conley CB Tre Hawkins DB Tyron Herring OL Marcellus Johnson DB Glendon Miller OL Layden Robinson

Robinson, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He was entering the second year of his $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus. New England wound up cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and made 11 starts at guard.