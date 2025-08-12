Buccaneers Announce Four Moves Including Waiving QB Michael Pratt With Injury Designation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed CB JayVian Farr and RB Jase McClellan to contracts.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers have waived QB Michael Pratt with an injury designation. They also waived K Ryan Coe.

Pratt, 23, was a multi-year starter at Tulane and was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, first-team All-AAC in 2023, and second-team All-AAC in 2022.

The Packers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.106 million rookie contract that includes an $86,940 signing bonus. Green Bay waived Pratt and he later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Pratt to a futures deal this offseason.

In four seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, Pratt started 44 of 46 games and posted a record of 27-17. He completed 730 of 1,204 passes (60.6 percent) for 9,611 yards to go along with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 447 times for 1,147 yards (2.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.