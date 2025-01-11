Buccaneers Call Up Two Players For Wildcard Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated linebacker Deion Jones and wide receiver Tanner Knue to their active roster for Sunday’s wildcard game against the Commanders.

Jones, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.

The Panthers signed Jone to a contract during the offseason only to release him coming out of training camp. He was later added to the practice squad before being called up by Carolina.

The Bills signed Jones to a contract this past May but cut him coming out of the preseason. He joined the Buccaneers midseason and was added to their practice squad.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded a tackle.