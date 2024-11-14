Buccaneers Claim DB Mike Edwards Off Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed DB Mike Edwards off waivers from the Titans, per the transaction wire.

Edwards, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He then signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Buffalo this past offseason.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded one total tackle.