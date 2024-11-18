Buccaneers Designate CB Jamel Dean To Return From IR

The Buccaneers announced on Monday morning that they have designated veteran CB Jamel Dean to return from injured reserve.

Dean, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Dean has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and recorded 43 total tackles.