Buccaneers Elevate Two Including WR Sterling Shepard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they elevated WR Sterling Shepard and DL Mike Greene for Week 3 against the Broncos.

Shepard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Buccaneers this past summer. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Shepard appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.