Buccaneers Hiring Falcons OC Zac Robinson For Same Role

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are hiring former Falcons OC Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator.

Here’s a final look at the candidates for the Buccaneers’ OC job:

Hired:

Falcons OC Zac Robinson

Finalists:

Former Titans HC Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Scheduled) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed) Lions’ passing game coordinator David Shaw (Interviewed) Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Interviewed)

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 24 in scoring, No. 8 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.