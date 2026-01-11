Buccaneers Interviewed Zac Robinson For OC Position

Peter Schrager reports that the Buccaneers have completed their interview with Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bucs’ job:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranks No. 14 in total offense, No. 24 in scoring, No. 8 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.