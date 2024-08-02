Buccaneers Make Two Roster Moves, Place OL Sua Opeta On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed LB Jay Person to a contract.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers officially placed OL Sua Opeta on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL.

Person began his college career at Appalachian State in 2018. He later transferred to UT-Chattanooga for the 2019 season.

Person was a First-team All-America as a Junior in 2022.

He was signed by the Patriots as a UDFA in May after attending their rookie minicamp before being released in June.

For his career, Person appeared in 48 tackles and recorded 228 tackles, 56 tackles for a loss, 27 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three recoveries and five pass defenses over the course of five seasons at UT-Chattanooga.