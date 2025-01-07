Buccaneers OC Liam Coen In No Hurry To Become Head Coach

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen has had a strong first season with the team that will likely lead to some head coaching interviews in the offseason.

Coen expressed his desire to eventually become a head coach but isn’t in a hurry to leave Tampa Bay.

“I do believe I’m ready to do so. I don’t think you’re ever truly fully ready, but yeah, that is a dream,” Coen said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Does that need to happen when I’m 39 years old and having probably the most fun of my life coaching and working and being here? No, that doesn’t mean that needs to occur right now. But yeah, that is the goal. That is absolutely the goal.”

“But like I said before, that goal can hold off for a while here and continue to do what we’re doing. That would be pretty special.”

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.

We will have more on Coen as it becomes available.