Buccaneers Officially Sign 14 To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday following roster cuts.

The full list includes:

QB Connor Bazelak DT C.J. Brewer DT Adam Gotsis WR Garrett Greene T Luke Haggard DB Bryce Hall WR Dennis Houston NT Nash Hutmacher LB Nick Jackson G Michael Jordan T Tyler McLellan T Lorenz Metz C Ben Scott TE Tanner Taula

Gotsis, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals for two years agreeing to a two-year contract in 2023. However he was released in August of 2024, later catching on with the Colts.

The Buccaneers signed Gotsis to a futures contract but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Gotsis appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded eight total tackles.